FY2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

