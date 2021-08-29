FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

MDT stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

