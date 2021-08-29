FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 49.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

