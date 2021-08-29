Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 70.6% in August

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

