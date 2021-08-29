Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 70.6% in August

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Galantas Gold
