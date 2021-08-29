Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.59

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 16253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCI. began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $935.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

