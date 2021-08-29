Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.
GBERF traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $851.32. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $558.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $805.05.
About Geberit
