Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.

GBERF traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $851.32. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $558.00 and a fifty-two week high of $865.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $805.05.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.