Generation Development Group Limited (GDG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 5th

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 105.55 and a current ratio of 105.55.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Tooth purchased 107,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$93,312.35 ($66,651.68). Also, insider Robert Coombe 245,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th.

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.