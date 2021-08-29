Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 202,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,047. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

