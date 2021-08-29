Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 8.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.53. 189,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,668,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

GEVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

