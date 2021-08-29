Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 510,876 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Slam stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $9,640,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00.

Shares of SLAMU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

