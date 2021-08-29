Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,954,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,845,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter.

