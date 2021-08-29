Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Get Globe International alerts:

Globe International Company Profile

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Almost, enjoi, Girl, Flip, Chocolate, Thrasher, Lakai, and Impala Rollerskates.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.