Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.
Globe International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.