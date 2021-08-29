Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 9,729 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 9.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 78,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

