Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

