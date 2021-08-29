Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $133,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.68 on Friday, reaching $629.59. The stock had a trading volume of 163,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

