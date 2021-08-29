Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the July 29th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.4 days.

ELKMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

