GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,259 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of GrafTech International worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EAF stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.