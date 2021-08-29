Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.73. 13,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.