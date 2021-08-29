Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for about 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after buying an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,172,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 283,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,624. The company has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.