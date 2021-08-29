Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GWLLY traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

