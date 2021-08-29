Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GWLLY traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56.
About Great Wall Motor
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.