Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 160,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GO opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.