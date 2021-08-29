Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 309.3% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GYPHQ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gryphon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corp. engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold properties. It holds interest in the Borealis Oxide Heap Leach project. The company was founded on April 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

