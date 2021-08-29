Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 309.3% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GYPHQ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gryphon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Gryphon Gold
