Gs Investments Inc. Buys 5,320 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 212,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

