Gs Investments Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,090.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for about 3.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.99. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.