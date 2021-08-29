GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

