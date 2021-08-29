GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 243,541 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,541 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.67% of OptiNose worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 89.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.