GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.07 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

