GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

