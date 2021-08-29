Gulden Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,301.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $10,301.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,354,106 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.