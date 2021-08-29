Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

