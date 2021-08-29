Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $45,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $495.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $504.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

