Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.56 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Dada Nexus worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 303.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

