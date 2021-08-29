Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 41,571 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,571 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $114.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

