Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Haynes International worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Haynes International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haynes International by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

