Head-To-Head Comparison: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medifocus and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.58 million 28.12 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.22

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medifocus and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 104.11%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Medifocus.

Volatility & Risk

Medifocus has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

