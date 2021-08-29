Head-To-Head Comparison: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) versus Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PPD and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 11 2 0 2.15 Zymergen 3 4 0 0 1.57

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $43.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Zymergen has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential downside of 31.19%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 3.85% -53.95% 6.08% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPD and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.68 billion 3.47 $153.69 million $1.13 40.94 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

