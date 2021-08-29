Head-To-Head Contrast: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Fibra Danhos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 19.10 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.94 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Public Storage and Fibra Danhos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 3 0 2.20 Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $311.30, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 46.87% 31.12% 12.10% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Storage beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

