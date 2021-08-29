Head to Head Survey: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) versus Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 7.37% 10.48% 4.60%

90.1% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Betawave and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 6 16 0 2.73

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $131.95, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Betawave.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betawave and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $14.85 billion 5.26 $958.00 million $4.42 26.68

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Risk & Volatility

Betawave has a beta of -7.62, meaning that its stock price is 862% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Betawave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

