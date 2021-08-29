Head to Head Survey: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) versus Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provision has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sony Group and Provision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28% Provision N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Provision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sony Group and Provision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.48 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.68 Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sony Group and Provision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sony Group beats Provision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

