Head to Head Survey: The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.14 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 6.63 $7.94 million $0.47 12.53

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -33.69% -0.64% -0.29% Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty Braves Group and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

