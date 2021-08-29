Heath Hellewell Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX) Stock

DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX) insider Heath Hellewell acquired 4,000,000 shares of DiscovEx Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

About DiscovEx Resources

DiscovEx Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and base metal mineral deposits. The company holds 80% interest in Edjudina Gold Project, comprising four tenements that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers located in the southern Laverton, Western Australia; and 100% interest in the Monument Gold project that comprises 18 tenements covering an area of approximately 288 square kilometers located to the west of Laverton in Western Australia.

