HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.62 ($71.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

