Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $33.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 556,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

