Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce sales of $167.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

