Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce sales of $167.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

