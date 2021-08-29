Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Homology Medicines worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

