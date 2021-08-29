Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 187,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

