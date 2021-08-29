Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

