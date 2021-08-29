Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.99% of Hope Bancorp worth $52,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

