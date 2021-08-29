Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 4,413 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises about 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 161.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 21.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 811,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

