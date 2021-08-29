Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 385,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 3,358,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.